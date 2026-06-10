Telangana DCA seizes performance-enhancing drugs in Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, June 9, seized performance-enhancing drugs being supplied to a gym in Warangal.

Officials seized stocks of cardiac stimulant injections from unlicensed premises belonging to Mohammed Abdul Sohaib. During the inspection, officials found stocks of Termin Injections (Mephentermine Sulphate Injections), a prescription cardiac stimulant drug, which were allegedly being stocked and sold illegally to fitness enthusiasts.

Authorities said the injections were being supplied for misuse in bodybuilding and athletic performance enhancement.

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is primarily used in hospitals to treat low blood pressure (hypotension), particularly during surgical procedures involving spinal anaesthesia. The drug works by increasing the release of noradrenaline, boosting cardiac output and rapidly raising blood pressure through blood vessel constriction.

Also Read Telangana DCA cracks down on online pharmacy violations

The drug should only be administered under the supervision of a qualified medical practitioner, as improper use can pose serious health risks.

Authorities noticed that the injections are increasingly being misused by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance. Some gyms are reportedly involved in the illegal distribution of the drug to fitness enthusiasts.

The seized stock has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to identify the supply network and any other people involved in the illegal sale.