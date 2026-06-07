Telangana DCA cracks down on online pharmacy violations

The Drugs Control Administration inspected 166 medical shops across Telangana and issued notices to 41 establishments linked to online pharmacy operations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th June 2026 9:59 am IST
Telangana DCA cracks down on online pharmacy violations
Telangana DCA cracks down on online pharmacy violations

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted a special statewide enforcement drive on Saturday, June 6, targeting online pharmacies and associated medical establishments to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it.

166 medical shops inspected

During the inspection drive, officials inspected a total of 166 medical shops across the state. Of these, 159 establishments were linked to online medicine delivery services, including licensed premises of online pharmacy operators and their network partner pharmacies.

Another seven shops were associated with online business-to-business (B2B) platforms, including entities operating through platforms such as IndiaMART.

Subhan Bakery

Violations revealed

The inspections revealed several regulatory violations. According to the DCA, some establishments failed to maintain and produce sales bills for medicines, while others did not maintain prescription drug registers and records for Schedule H1 drugs.

Officials also found instances of missing purchase invoices and inadequate maintenance of sales and purchase documentation.

In several cases, prescription medicines were allegedly dispensed without valid prescriptions issued by Registered Medical Practitioners. Authorities also detected the sale of medicines without the supervision of Registered Pharmacists, a mandatory requirement under the law.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Notices issued to 41 medical shops

Following the inspection drive, the DCA issued Show Cause Notices to 41 medical shops linked to online pharmacy operations across Telangana. The department said further action would be initiated against the establishments found violating statutory provisions, in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and applicable rules.

The Drugs Control Administration reiterated that strict adherence to regulatory requirements is mandatory for all medical shops, including those operating through online platforms.

It warned that any deviation from prescribed norms would invite stringent legal action under the existing regulatory framework.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th June 2026 9:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button