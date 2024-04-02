Telangana: DCA seizes popular Homeopathic, Ayurvedic medicines

DCA officials highlighted the importance of strict enforcement of regulations to safeguard public health.

Published: 2nd April 2024
Telangana: Illegal medicines worth Rs 3.50 lakhs seized by DCA
Hyderabad: The drug inspectors from TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have confiscated two medicines, one homeopathic and the other Ayurvedic, in significant quantities due to misleading advertisements.

TSDCA officials revealed that Stonil Tablets, a homeopathic remedy, claimed to cure kidney stones, while Hemapushpa Tonic, an Ayurvedic medicine provided alongside Hemtab tablets, purported to treat female ailments. Such assertions of curing diseases violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable and Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During a special operation conducted on March 30 and March 31, Drugs Inspector Shabad identified ‘Lord’s Stonil Tablets’, produced by Lord’s Homoeopathic Lab (P) Ltd in Gurugram, Haryana. The product’s label contained a deceptive claim asserting its effectiveness in treating ‘Renal Calculi’ (Kidney Stones). Raids were carried out at a medical store in Shamshabad Village, Rangareddy district.

TSDCA officials highlighted the importance of strict enforcement of regulations to safeguard public health and prevent the dissemination of misinformation regarding medical treatments. They urge consumers to be vigilant and consult healthcare professionals before using any medication to avoid potential harm.

