Telangana: State approves decades-old request of GHMC staffers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has fulfilled the decade-old request of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staffers as they can now register the quarters allocated to them, in their names at a nominal cost.

The staffers staying in GHMC residential quarters located at Ramgopalpet, Audaiah Nagar, New Bhoiguda and MCH Colony, and Amberpet can avail the benefits of the state’s decision.

The gift from the state was announced on the occasion of Sankranti by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The order issued by Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, permits the conversion of GHMC leasehold quarters into freehold.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is striving hard for the wellbeing of poor and middle-income groups has very generously decided to regularise these quarters,”. said Srinivas Yadav, speaking to the beneficiaries here, who thanked chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR for obliging to their decade-old request.

KTR and the MAUD subcommittee took a favourable decision in a recent meeting on the regularisation of government quarters, following which the order to regularise quarters was released.