Telangana: Ex-classmate, aide held for killing woman, jewellery theft

Hyderabad: Authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with the theft of gold jewelry and the murder of a 27-year-old woman, who was strangled to death in Warangal recently.

According to Warangal (east zone) deputy commissioner of police Ravinder and Narsampet assistant commissioner of police Kiran Kumar, the arrested individuals, identified as Shashikant and Ajmira Sirisha, plotted the crime.

Shashikant currently works as a delivery agent in Hyderabad and resides with his acquaintance, Ajmira Sirisha. The victim, Akunuri Supriya, and Shashikant were former classmates during their intermediate studies.

Allegedly, the victim and Shashikant had maintained communication following a recent reconnection. Disputes arose between Shashikant and his acquaintance due to this renewed contact. To resolve their financial troubles, the accused duo visited Supriya’s residence in Maisampally about a month ago, where they noticed gold ornaments. Subsequently, they devised a plan to steal the jewelry and eliminate Supriya.

On March 23, Shashikant and Sirisha arrived at Supriya’s home around noon. With Supriya’s husband away in Warangal for work, she was alone at home. As she went to prepare tea for her guests, Shashikant and Sirisha launched a brutal attack on her. While Sirisha held Supriya’s legs, Shashikant strangled her to death.

After committing the heinous crime, the perpetrators fled the scene with the stolen gold ornaments. Upon reaching Hyderabad, they attempted to sell the stolen items.

Authorities have arrested the suspects and are conducting further investigations into the incident.