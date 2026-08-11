Telangana DGP Anand interacts with former Maoists in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Tuesday, August 11, assured the former Maoists that their grievances would be addressed by the government.

He also promised to support the surrendered Maoists in skill development so that they could lead a stable life. In an interaction with the DGP in Mulugu, the former Maoists raised concerns about housing, legal assistance, employment opportunities and financial support.

Addressing the media following the interaction, Anand said, “Health cards were distributed to them on this occasion. Further, as part of the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, I also distributed cheques for the reward money to recently surrendered Maoist cadres.”

Tricolour hoisted at Karregutta Hills

The DGP’s interaction with the Maoists comes a day after he hoisted the Indian Tricolour in Karregutta Hills along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, marking the first time in 50 years that the Tricolour was raised on the Telangana side of the hills, days ahead of Independence Day.

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Anand hoisted the flag at an altitude of 650 feet on Monday, August 10, in the dense forest area that had, for decades, served as a major stronghold of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and remained one of the most heavily mined zones under its control.

Karregutta had remained largely inaccessible to government officials for years, functioning as a haven for Maoist cadres until security forces gained control of the terrain following an intensified crackdown. The hills, spanning roughly 25 to 50 km with waterfalls, caves and narrow valleys, straddle Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts in Telangana and the Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh, and had for years served as a unified command centre for major Maoist formations, including the PLGA’s Battalion No 1.