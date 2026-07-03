Telangana DGP Anand reviews policing, issues key directives

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C V Anand on Friday, July 3, conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior police officers, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners, unit heads and Station House Officers (SHOs) from across the State, stressing the need for technology-driven policing, greater public accessibility and stronger action against cybercrime, narcotics and road accidents.

The high-level meeting, held at the DGP’s office, reviewed the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), visible policing, field visits, police station inspections, vehicle checking, narcotics control, ganja eradication, cybercrime prevention, road safety measures and the progress of criminal investigations.

The DGP directed officers to strengthen visible policing to ensure that police personnel remain accessible to the public at all times. He instructed unit officers to regularly inspect police stations, monitor investigations, review crime prevention measures and address public grievances through frequent field visits.

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He also directed that visiting hours at police stations be implemented strictly and advised officers to function from their offices instead of camp offices. Expressing concern over complaints against some police personnel, he warned officers to discharge their duties responsibly and refrain from interfering in civil disputes such as land-related matters. He also instructed officers to maintain constant vigilance over misinformation and rumours circulating on social media.

Emphasising the use of technology, Anand directed officers to fully utilise digital platforms such as CCTNS, e-Sakshya and the Lathi application. He said evidence relating to every FIR should be uploaded to the e-Sakshya portal promptly. He noted that CCTNS updation in the State has reached 60 to 70 per cent, with Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts leading the implementation.

In the use of the e-Sakshya platform, Bhupalpally recorded 55 per cent progress, followed by Siddipet (39 per cent) and Nalgonda (31 per cent). Kamareddy and Wanaparthy registered 92.86 per cent and 92 per cent, respectively, in the implementation of e-summons, and the DGP urged other districts to achieve similar standards.

Calling cybercrime one of the biggest policing challenges, Anand said officers must continuously upgrade their technical knowledge and undergo specialised training. He directed officials to expedite the registration and investigation of cybercrime cases, particularly in the four commissionerates of Hyderabad, where nearly 70 per cent of the State’s cybercrime cases are reported.

The DGP also called for intensified anti-narcotics operations and ganja eradication drives across all districts, describing the protection of youth from drug abuse as a social responsibility of the police. He instructed officers to effectively implement Anti-Drugs and Safety Committees in educational institutions and appreciated the awareness programmes conducted by the EAGLE wing, which has so far provided counselling and rehabilitation services to 825 students.

Reviewing road safety initiatives, Anand said the State’s “Arrive Alive” campaign has yielded positive results, contributing to a decline in road accidents and fatalities. He directed officers to intensify vehicle checks, strengthen accident prevention measures and improve emergency response systems. He also announced that the government would soon integrate the 112 emergency response service with drone technology.

The DGP commended several police personnel for their outstanding performance. He praised Metpally Sub-Inspector Anwar Begum of Jagtial district for saving the life of a person by responding swiftly to a Dial-100 emergency call. He also appreciated Gachibowli police officer Naresh for successfully arresting a gang of Nepali burglars.

He further lauded CI Ramakanth, investigating officer K. Naveen Kumar and CI Srinivas for securing the conviction of the accused in a murder case in Boyinpally, Rajanna Sircilla district. CI Sridhar and investigating officer Venkataraja Goud were commended for ensuring life imprisonment for the accused in the Shivampet murder case in Medak district. Head Constable Vishnu and Constable Srikanth of Nalgonda district were also appreciated for apprehending a most-wanted criminal, and the DGP announced rewards for all the officers.

Anand concluded by urging all officers to leverage technology effectively and work with commitment to deliver efficient policing and speedy justice to the public.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Director General (Law and Order), the Director General of CID, Director General of Technical Services Srinivasa Rao, IGs, DIGs, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, unit officers and SHOs from across Telangana.