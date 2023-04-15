Telangana DGP asks police officials to be vigilant in election year

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police of the state Anjani Kumar, while stating that assembly elections are approaching in Telangana asked the police officials to be more vigilant in keeping peace and security. He issued these orders during a high-level meeting held at the DGP office with the CPs and SPs who came to participate in the unveiling of the tallest 125 feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said that all the police officers of the state should be reoriented to build a new society in the spirit of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

DGP Anjani Kumar, who paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait, said that it was a privilege to participate in the unveiling of the 125 feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar, which is historically the largest in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that ensuring peace, and security and quantifying the work from special branches is very important in the election year. He also said that it is equally important to sensitize the state protectees as part of keeping the law and order. He said that the police force should work with new strategies to tackle new challenges. The DGP said that the village visit and community outreach program held by the department in the month of February had received an overwhelmingly positive response from all the districts and asked the police officials to hold several such meaningful and productive programs.

Reeling out the statistics related to deaths due to road accidents in the state, Anjani Kumar asked the police officials to identify the hot spots of the road accidents along with the officials of the concerned roads and buildings department and undertake road engineering to prevent the road accidents.

Stating that there is an increase in cyber-crimes in the world as well as in Telangana state, he wanted the officials to take special measures to make people aware of all the cyber-crimes that are taking place in the state. He said that cybercrime was not limited to cities and towns but also spread to the villages of the state and added that creating awareness among the people was the only way to prevent the cyber-crimes. He asked the officials to train at least 10 police officers in every police station in the state on the subject of cyber-crime besides providing advance training to four Police Constables from each police station of the state to prevent them

Noting that the scope of social media has increased significantly in recent times, he said that the social media monitoring cell at the district SP offices should act pro-actively and should check and update the existing mechanism to quickly take necessary action including countering a wrong social media report.

Additional DGs Mahesh Bhagwat, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Shikha Goel, Sandeep Sandilya, Rachakonda CP D.S. Chauhan, IGs Kamlasan Reddy, Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Shahnawaz Qasim, DIG Ramesh Reddy, Rema Rajeshwari, LS Chawhan and other senior police officers participated in the meeting.