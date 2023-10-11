Telangana DGP orders probe into House Surgeon’s suspicious death

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar, has taken a positive step in response to the appeal made by the Telangana Minorities Commission. He has assigned Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Women Safety Wing, S Vinod Kumar, to investigate the suspicious death of Muslim House Surgeon Arshiya Anjum in Himachal Pradesh and submit a comprehensive report.

S Vinod Kumar, the appointed investigator, met with the Chairman of the Telangana Minorities Commission, Tariq Ansari, today to gather details about the case.

Tariq Ansari provided him with information concerning the case, including contacts with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab police officials, Arshiya Anjum’s enrollment at a government medical college in Nalgonda, her parents’ concerns, and the response or lack thereof from the college and police in addressing their inquiries.

The Chairman of the Minority Commission informed the police officer that the parents of the deceased student had serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s untimely death and also the parents were not permitted to visit their daughter during her treatment. He has requested access to specific information, including the post-mortem report.

Given the unsatisfactory responses received from the medical college and hospital administration, the Chairman penned a letter to the Telangana DGP, urging him to appoint a special officer to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire incident. The DGP has responded positively to this request.

Tariq Ansari expressed his gratitude to the DGP for taking swift action and believes that Senior Superintendent S Vinod Kumar will conduct an impartial inquiry into the case and deliver a comprehensive report.