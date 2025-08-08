Telangana DGP orders strong action against gangs, drug offenses

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender has directed police officers across the state to take strict and sustained action against organised criminal gangs and drug-related offenses.

Speaking at the First Half-Yearly Crime Review Meeting held at the DGP Office on Thursday, Dr Jitender called on police officials to remain vigilant, proactive, and strategic in their efforts to combat crime.

The meeting was coordinated by CID Additional DGP Charu Sinha, IPS, and attended by senior officers including TGPA Director Abhilasha Bisht, DG Prisons Soumya Mishra, Additional DGPs, Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from across Telangana.

Focus on organised crime and gangs

Dr Jitender stressed the importance of targeted surveillance on gangs that have been operating for long periods.

He advised using existing legal provisions effectively to dismantle criminal networks and noted that even individuals already serving sentences may still influence operations from within the system.

Drug menace among youth

The DGP also raised serious concerns about the rising threat of drug abuse, especially among young people. He urged officials to intensify efforts to trace the sources of narcotics being smuggled from other states and to strengthen both enforcement and awareness campaigns to curb drug use and trafficking.

Key issues discussed

Officials presented updates on:

Recent arrests in drug-related cases

The problem of counterfeit medicines

Legal loopholes in current investigation procedures

The need to improve forensic and medico-legal systems

Strengthening the prisoner escort system

Upgrades in surveillance and traffic management

Dr Jitender concluded the session by urging police forces to uphold professionalism, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and prioritise public safety through timely and effective policing.

A statement from the DGP’s office confirmed these directions and emphasised a zero-tolerance approach toward organised crime and narcotics.