Telangana DGP urges citizens to dial 100 for help amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender on Thursday urged people to dial 100 for immediate police help as heavy rains continue across several districts of the state.

Speaking to the media at his office, the DGP said that Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal and nearby districts were witnessing very heavy rainfall. He added that police teams are on high alert to provide all possible assistance to people in need.

Dr. Jitender informed that police are working closely with SDRF and NDRF teams to ensure public safety. Helicopters are also being used to rescue stranded people and shift them to safer areas.

He appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected places. The DGP assured that additional police forces are ready to respond quickly to any emergency.