Telangana DGP warns police personnel against dancing in uniform

Police personnel have increasingly been seen dancing and participating in entertainment programmes at private functions and festivals while in uniform.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana DGP C V Anand
Telangana DGP C V Anand

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand has reportedly directed police personnel not to participate in dances or other entertainment programmes while wearing their uniforms, warning that violations would invite disciplinary action.

The instructions come amid a growing trend of police personnel attending private functions, festivals and other events in uniform, with some seen dancing, delivering speeches or participating in entertainment programmes.

While such participation may be seen as a way for police personnel to unwind amid demanding work schedules, the uniform represents discipline, authority and public responsibility. Officials are understood to have emphasised that it should not be worn while engaging in activities deemed inconsistent with the dignity of the force.

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According to instructions circulated to personnel in a district, no police officer or staff member should participate in dances or other programmes while wearing the police uniform. The communication, issued in the name of the DGP’s directions, warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against those violating the instructions.

Senior officials have reportedly been asked to communicate the directive to all personnel and ensure strict compliance.

The move is aimed at maintaining the decorum of the police force and ensuring that the uniform is worn in accordance with established rules and discipline. However, the precise scope of the directive, including whether it applies to official cultural programmes and ceremonial events, was not immediately clear.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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