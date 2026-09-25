Watch: Hyderabad cops perform naagin dance at Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Ganesh Nimajjanam celebrations have delivered some unexpected dance stars! Videos of police personnel enjoying the festivities are making the rounds on social media, with their naagin moves and a performance to “Zingaat” drawing attention.

The clips capture the cops joining in the celebrations as people around them clap, dance and enjoy the moment. From an enthusiastic dance circle to a lively appearance in another video, the festive spirit seems to have caught on with everyone.

Naagin dance steals the spotlight

One video, which carries text identifying the occasion as the Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam, shows uniformed police personnel dancing amid a packed crowd.

A policeman takes centre stage with his naagin moves, raising his arms above his head and bending his knees while those around him clap along. His colleagues also join the fun, smiling and raising their hands as the crowd matches their enthusiasm.

People wearing orange scarves and headgear dance alongside the cops, adding to the lively scenes. The clip captures a cheerful moment from the immersion celebrations, with the police personnel clearly enjoying the occasion.

Another video features “Zingaat”

A separate video circulating on social media shows a man dancing to the popular song “Zingaat” during the celebrations. Social media posts identify him as a Task Force DSP, although his identity and designation have not been independently confirmed.

His enthusiastic performance adds another lively moment to the videos emerging from Hyderabad’s Ganesh festivities. While the naagin dance has the crowd joining in, the “Zingaat” clip brings its own dose of energy.

Alongside the grand idols and massive gatherings, these spontaneous dance moments are finding their way into the spotlight, giving viewers a glimpse of the people enjoying the celebrations.