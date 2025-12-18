Telangana DGP’s appointment challenged in High Court

The case has been posted for further hearing on December 22.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th December 2025 10:08 pm IST
Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy
Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy

Hyderabad: The appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) was challenged in the High Court on Thursday, December 18, citing non-compliance with Supreme Court directives.

The petitioner, T Dhangopal Rao, a social activist challenged the officer’s appointment, citing the ‘Prakash Singh vs Union of India’ case where the apex court ruled no state can appoint a head of police on an acting basis.

The ruling made it mandatory for states to submit a list of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at least three months before the retirement of the incumbent DGP.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The petitioner stated an RTI response from the UPSC showed that no empanelment committee meeting was held before the appointment of the current Telangana DGP, Shivadhar Reddy.

Claiming that the state government had failed to submit the required list of eligible officers to the UPSC, the petitioner sought a qou-warranto writ from the High Court, quashing Reddy’s appointment.

Appearing for the state, advocate general A Sudharshan Reddy said that a panel was sent to the UPSC by the state government, after which the UPSC sought clarifications.

Memory Khan Seminar

He said that a qou-warranto writ was not maintainable for this case and any violations of Supreme Court orders must be addressed through contempt proceedings.

The High Court observed that the state must comply with the top court’s orders while agreeing not to issue any interim orders in the case.

The advocate general was directed to obtain specific written instructions on whether a panel of senior IPS officers was duly sent to the UPSC specifically for the current appointment.

The case has been posted for further hearing on December 22.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th December 2025 10:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button