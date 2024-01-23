Telangana: Dharani committee to meet district collectors on Wednesday

Hyderabad: A five-member committee on the Dharani portal is scheduled to hold a review meeting with district collectors of Siddipet, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Warangal districts at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

The committee requested information regarding the functioning of the Dharani portal including addressing public grievances concerning different modules. It will soon hold discussions with district collectors through video conference.

The Dharani portal committee intends to conduct on-site visits to selected villages and mandal headquarters as part of a sample study.

Officials have been directed to identify areas affected by issues related to agricultural lands, forest lands, Podu lands, and lands acquired for different projects during these field visits.

The revenue minister Srinivas Reddy has been briefed on the committee’s progress. the minister was informed that an interim report has been submitted to the state government.