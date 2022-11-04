Telangana: Dharani portal registers 2.81 lakh gift deeds in two years

Hyderabad: The Dharani Portal, completed two years of its operation on Wednesday. It registered 2.81 lakh gift deeds, succession rights for 1.80 lakh persons, and 9.16 crore hits.

The portal recorded 11.24 lakh transactions and addressed 3.16 lakh grievances pertaining to land disputes, since its inception on November 2, 2020.

Governments in various states are planning to replicate the portal, citing its successful services of the portal.

Services rendered by the portal:

Dharani portal has facilitated the registration procedure at 574 Mandal headquarters besides getting the registration services closer to the doorsteps of citizens, which earlier used to performed only at 141 Sub-registrar offices, said officials,

People are at ease using the portal and e- Pattadar passbooks are shared within seconds through SMS to the citizens, cutting down the chaos for registration which extend earlier.

The physical pattadar passbooks equipped with 18 security features are delivered by post to the landowners within a week. The portal has recorded 9.16 crore hits and over 26 lakh transactions recorded till date. It also has been advantagoeus to the farmers and NRIs, who are now assured about the security of their lands, officials said. The State government has also resolved 3.16 lakh grievances on specific land matters. So far, 11.24 lakh sale transactions were completed through Dharani. So far, Dharani portal contains information on 1.54 crore acres of agricultural land related to 70 lakh pattadars. People regisrtered in the portal have been receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits without any hassle. All government lands, Endowments lands, Wakf lands etc were auto-locked and no transactions were performed pertaining to these lands, said officials.