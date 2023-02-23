Telangana: DME to fill up 295 additional posts of Assistant Professors

Hyderabad: The Telangana government granted the Director of Medical Education (DME) to fill up 295 additional posts of Assistant Professors in various medical departments in teaching hospitals.

The number of Assistant Professor posts notified has gone up from 1147 to 1442 with the additional added posts, as requested by DME to Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

Also Read Hyderabad: HC nod for admissions to Nightingale School of Nursing courses

The state government, in December, had notified to fill up 1147 posts of Assistant Professors under various specialities in teaching hospitals under DME.

The specialities registered a significant rise in posts under General Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Anatomy, Anaesthesia, Radiodiagnosis Pathology etc.

Revised category-wise vacancies