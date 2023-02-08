Hyderabad: HC nod for admissions to Nightingale School of Nursing courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Director of Medical Education (DME) to give a green signal to Nightingale School of Nursing for admissions into the general nursing and midwifery courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The nursing school along with others had earlier filed a writ petition urging the court to declare as illegal the DME’s decision to refuse them to allow admissions.

The division bench of single judge Justice Surepalli Nanda after the trial asked the DME to allow the school, situated at Masab Tank, to admit students for the upcoming batch.

The window of admissions in the notification published online by the DME was between October 1 and November 16, 2022.

However, the judge directed the DME to complete the registration process within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

The court, in its orders, justified its decision by saying that it believes that the petitioner’s institution was making every effort, as evidenced by the re-inspection report, to meet the standards of the Indian Nursing Council.

“Hence, the DME cannot refuse admissions for the three-year general nursing and midwifery course as it violates the principles of natural justice,” stated the court orders.