Telangana: Govt announces training programme for nursing jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is organizing a special program to train and recruit qualified nursing staff for working in Japan, under Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme of the Government of Japan.

TOMCOM is conducting screening tests for the selection of candidates for subsequent batches in Hyderabad.

Fresh B.Sc Nursing graduates / GNM Diploma holders from registered colleges/ institutions in the age group of 22 to 35 years can apply for this program. No prior work experience is required. Interested candidates can appear for the screening test at the above-mentioned medical college and report on the indicated date by 11 am, a press release informed.

Residential training in the Japanese Language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan will be provided to the selected candidates subsequently in Hyderabad. Successfully placed candidates can earn up to Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.50 lakhs per month.

Limited seats are available. To enroll, please contact TOMCOM HR Managers, 9100798204 / 9908830438 or e-mail your resume to hrm-tomcom- letf@telangana.gov.in, pim-tomcom- letf@telangana.gov.in

For more details, please visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or download TOMCOM APP.