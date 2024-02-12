Telangana doctors protest against suspensions over rat bite incident

Hyderabad: Doctors across several districts in Telangana staged protests at hospitals and medical colleges on Monday, February 12 against suspensions over rate bite incident at a hospital in Kamareddy.

A patient was bitten by rates in the ICU of the Government General Hospital (GGH) Kamareddy on Sunday.

The protest, organised by the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), challenged the decision made by the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr B Triveni, to suspend the medical personnel. The association argues that the responsibility for the incident lies with the sanitation staff, not the doctors.

Doctors across #Telangana are protesting at their respective hospitals and colleges.



The protest is against the @dme_telangana's decision to suspend two doctors and a nurse. This was after an incident where a patient was bitten by rats in the ICU at a Government General Hospital… pic.twitter.com/8VHSIHpRsN — South First (@TheSouthfirst) February 12, 2024

The suspended doctors pleaded innocence. Dr S Vasanth Kumar, one of the suspended doctors, clarified that he was not even present at the hospital when the incident occurred, The South First reported. Dr Kavya, another suspended doctor, questioned how morning-duty doctors could be held accountable for an incident that happened late at night.

Meanwhile, the staff nurse G Majula, also suspended, denied responsibility for the incident.

The TTGDA demanded the immediate revocation of the suspensions, emphasising that doctors should not be held accountable for sanitation issues. They threatened to escalate protests if the suspensions were not lifted promptly.

The association also called for structural reforms in hospitals, including restrictions on patient attendants, effective sanitation and security measures, filling of vacancies, financial support, and clear job charts for doctors and staff.

Reports indicated that the District Collector conducted a probe into the incident, resulting in the surrender of duties by the District Coordinator of Hospital Services. A preliminary report suggested negligence on the part of the suspended medical personnel.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana, supported the doctors’ protest, criticising the suspension as irresponsible and unprofessional. The IMA emphasised that medical officers should focus on patient care rather than dealing with sanitation issues.

