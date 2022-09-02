Telangana: DPL surgeries for family planning halted at govt hospitals

Hyderabad: After four women died during sterilization treatment in a government hospital, the state government has put on hold Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) surgeries in all the government hospitals for the next two weeks.

Last week, four out of 34 women, died at a family planning surgery camp in Ibrahimpatnam in the state. The government announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a 2BHK house under the government’s housing project for the deceased’s families.

According to the media reports, the Vaidhya Vidhan Parishad (VVP) commissioner, J Ajay Kumar informed that the DPL surgery has been halted temporarily in all the Telangana government hospitals.

“Except for DPL, other modes of sterilisation including vasectomies and tubectomy will be continued in all healthcare facilities under TVVP. We will be able to restart DPL once we get a detailed report from the committee that has been appointed to conduct the enquiry,” Ajay Kumar added.