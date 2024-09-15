Telangana dy CM announces 20,000 MW power generation target

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by IT minister Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the foundation for 33/11 KV substations in Medaram and Katkenpalli villages on Saturday, September 14.

During a public meeting in Dharmaram mandal, Vikramarka announced that Telangana is targeting the generation of 20,000 MW of green power by 2029-30.

He emphasized that the government’s achievements serve as a rebuttal to those who claimed that power supply would diminish if Congress regained power in the state.

Vikramarka also highlighted a pilot initiative providing solar power panels to farmers for their pump sets, which is being rolled out in 25-30 villages.

“This program will allow farmers to sell any excess solar energy produced back to the government, integrating it into the state grid. Additionally, households in selected villages will receive solar panels, with similar arrangements for surplus energy generation,” he added.

Vikramarka also revealed plans to revive the Ramagundam thermal power plant using supercritical technology, a project that had been stalled by the previous administration.

He announced that the foundation for an 800 MW plant at Ramagundam, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, will be laid soon.

Today, I laid the foundation stone for development projects valued at approximately ₹85 crores in the Peddapalli constituency, and later attended a public meeting in the evening with Minister @OffDSB , accompanied by local MLAs, MLC, MP, and other esteemed dignitaries.… pic.twitter.com/ZEaSTFRnaB — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) September 14, 2024

The deputy chief minister emphasized the Congress government’s achievement of crediting Rs 18,000 crore for farm loan waivers, contrasting it with what he described as “massive corruption” under the BRS government.

Additionally, Vikramarka mentioned that the Congress government had released Rs 18 crore for the long-awaited R&R package for Dharmaram and nearby areas.