Telangana dy CM assures public of detailed Caste Survey report

Hyderabad: Telangana’s deputy chief minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, has assured the public that a more detailed report from the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey will soon be released.

Vikramarka encouraged individuals who were unable to participate in the initial survey to still contribute their information.

He stressed that their input would be appreciated.

Addressing the media, Bhatti highlighted the survey’s significance as a tool for understanding the state’s socio-economic situation.

Bhatti likened the survey to a comprehensive health check-up for society, stating that Telangana’s successful caste census has garnered national attention.

He also criticized parties and leaders for attempting to obstruct the census with misleading campaigns, but noted that the public recognized the government’s intentions and supported the survey.

Bhatti Vikramarka also guaranteed that the caste census was conducted with transparency and scientific methods.

He reminded the public that the Congress party had promised to initiate the caste census upon assuming office, demonstrating the government’s dedication to addressing the needs of Backward Classes and marginalized communities.

Bhatti also emphasized that the survey would provide solutions to longstanding issues that these communities face.