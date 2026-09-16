Telangana Dy CM bats for energy efficiency at CII summit

Hyderabad: Batting for energy efficiency, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, September 16, said that electricity consumption can be reduced through efficient motors, advanced cooling systems, energy-efficient buildings, improved industrial processes and smart energy management systems. He stated that going in the future, industrial factories should not remain merely consumers, but should also become active participants in the power system.

Addressing the CII Energy Efficiency Summit-2026 held at HICC in Hyderabad as the chief guest, the Telangana Dy CM asserted that if every megawatt of power demand can be “permanently reduced”, the pressure on the entire power system can be brought down. “The unit of electricity we save by avoiding unnecessary consumption is cheaper than the unit of electricity we generate,” he said an called for energy efficiency to be viewed not merely as an environmental protection measure but as a strategy to enhance economic competitiveness.

Bhatti also stated that AI can be used for the same purpose. “Artificial intelligence can identify patterns that may not be detected by human operators, he added. Sensors can be used to identify where electricity is being wasted, while digital systems can continuously improve industrial processes,” the Dy CM noted, according to a press release from his office.

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The Telangana Dy CM said that next-generation technologies will play a crucial role in improving energy efficiency. He called for wider adoption of modern technologies such as renewable energy, electrification, digitalisation, smart energy management and artificial intelligence. “Energy demand can be met not only by generating more electricity but also by reducing consumption through efficient use of power,” he added.

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Rising electricity demand in Telangana

The Deputy Chief Minister said that as Telangana continues to develop rapidly, the state’s electricity requirements will increase further in the coming years. “More investments are needed in industries, manufacturing, data centres, life sciences and electronics, he said. Since electricity demand is rising, slowing down development is not the solution,” he further stated, adding that the solution lies in generating greater economic activity from every unit of electricity consumed.

Bhatti also pointed out that if industries reduce their electricity consumption, their operating costs will also come down. Bhatti said. “A reduction in peak power demand in Telangana would ease pressure on the generation and transmission systems. It would also strengthen the country’s energy security while reducing environmental impact and emissions,” he explained. The Dy CM noted that energy efficiency not only reduces the operating costs of businesses but also improves resource productivity.

Bhatti greets people on occasion of Praja Palana Day

Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday also said that the Praja Palana (people-centric governance) is being carried out in accordance with the aspirations of the people and that it has been inspired by the spirit of the Telangana statehood movement.

He said the objectives of Praja Palana include providing employment opportunities to youth, helping farmers, ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, giving confidence and security to employees, among others. On the occasion of Praja Palana Day, Bhatti Vikramarka conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana. He said the essence of Praja Palana lies in taking governance to the doorstep of the people, listening directly to their problems, and taking decisions based on their needs.