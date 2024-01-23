Find ways to increase revenue: Bhatti tells official in pre-budget meet

Hyderabad: Ahead of the budget session in the state, the newly elected Congress government in Telangana is holding meetings to discuss and find innovative ways to generate additional revenue in the state.

Telangana deputy chief minister chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, January 23, held a meeting with the state transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials of the departments at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat to discuss proposals for the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25.

During the meeting, Bhatti also discussed the increasing number of road accidents in the state and directed the transport department officials to study various models to reduce road accidents.

The deputy CM while stating that there is room for improvement in the performance of the transport department, assured all financial support for the implementation of all the promises announced in the manifesto. He urged the department to explore ways of increasing internal revenue sources.

Over the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that there is a need to buy new buses and undertake recruitment in the RTC.

Addressing the officials of the BC welfare department, Bhatti directed them to prioritize improving the performance of BC residential schools while urging them to undertake a comprehensive study of various schemes to enhance the skills of artisans.

“To ensure development for the backwards classes in the state, the government is committed to establishing a study circle in every district for the backward classes,” said minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Further, he urged the government to grant funds to BC Gurukuls to set up their buildings and to increase the number of overseas scholarships to more than 300 people per year.