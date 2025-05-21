Telangana Dy CM studies underground power supply in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that supplying electricity through underground lines will be beneficial in densely populated urban areas, especially in the upcoming Future City project on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, May 21, Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Telangana Transco and Discom CMDs Krishna Bhaskar and Musharraf Ali, visited Bengaluru to study the underground power supply system.

They first held discussions with officials from Karnataka’s electricity departments regarding the construction of these lines. Later, they toured the city to observe the system firsthand.

During the study tour, the team inquired with local engineers about various aspects of the project, including bank loans taken for construction, technical challenges, profitability, and potential hazards.

Today, we visited Bengaluru to study BESCOM’s innovative underground power infrastructure model — a benchmark in urban power transformation.



💡 Key Learnings:

✅ 7,400+ km of overhead lines converted to underground

✅ Integrated Optical Fiber ducts for future telecom use

✅ 2%… pic.twitter.com/gNaCqY13FM — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) May 20, 2025

Officials explained that since the project began in Bengaluru in 2018-19, around 7,400 kilometers of power lines have been converted to underground.