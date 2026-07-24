Telangana Dy CM urges Singareni to diversify into critical minerals

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, July 24, said the state government would extend its full support to strengthen and expand the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), while urging the public sector miner to diversify into critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt to remain competitive in the changing energy landscape.

Addressing a meeting at Singareni headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikramarka said the government was committed to protecting and transforming the 130-year-old company into a globally competitive enterprise.

He said the energy sector is expected to undergo significant changes over the next 15 to 20 years, with growing reliance on solar power, pumped-storage hydropower, wind energy, hydrogen and battery energy storage systems gradually reducing dependence on thermal power and coal.

In view of this transition, Vikramarka said Singareni should expand beyond coal mining and explore critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, which are vital for semiconductors, microchips, electric vehicle batteries and other advanced technologies.

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He suggested that the company participate in auctions for critical mineral blocks in countries such as Australia and South Africa, while leveraging its decades of mining expertise and experienced workforce to undertake international-standard mining projects.

Calling Singareni the “soul of Telangana”, the Deputy Chief Minister said the company has played a pivotal role in the state’s development over the past 130 years and assured continued government support for its growth and sustainability.

He noted that the coal sector had become increasingly competitive following the Union government’s policy of auctioning coal blocks, which enabled private companies to enter the industry.

“Singareni should not remain confined to coal mining alone but should proactively diversify into emerging sectors,” he said.

Vikramarka also stressed the need for Singareni to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and maintain high standards of coal quality to compete effectively with private players. He instructed officials to ensure coal is not contaminated with mud or stones during mining, strengthen quality monitoring, efficiently operate coal washeries and scientifically blend coal before dispatch.

Bhatti criticises previous BRS govt

The deputy chief minister criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that it lacked a long-term vision for Singareni and failed to participate in coal block auctions, resulting in the loss of potential coal resources.

He also alleged that the previous government did not adequately plan thermal power projects such as Bhadradri and Yadadri or secure dedicated coal blocks for them.

According to Vikramarka, after the Congress government assumed office, pending issues relating to land acquisition and forest clearances for the Naini coal block in Odisha and the Tadicherla-II project were expedited and resolved.

Emphasising that Singareni is not merely a commercial enterprise but also the livelihood of thousands of workers’ families, he said the company’s profitability is essential to protecting employees’ future.

He urged the management and trade unions to hold discussions with workers, seek their suggestions on ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability and prepare a comprehensive action plan with employees as active stakeholders.