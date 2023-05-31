Telangana: E-pass portal to reopen for 15 days from June 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Wednesday said it would reopen the Telangana e-Pass website for students and educational institutions for a 15-day period from June 1 to June 15.

Earlier, the portal was open for registration for the academic year 2022-23, during the period of August 15 to March 31.

Many universities were unable to apply for the Telangana e-pass, owing to various reasons, according to a statement. This included the Osmania University, Govt. Degree College, Quthbullapur and Kaloji Narayanrao University of Health Sciences, among others.

The portal is being reopened to ensure that all eligible students are able to register for their post-matric scholarship applications for the academic year 2022-23, the government said.

The e-pass portal ensures transparency in sanctioning post-matric scholarships (PMS). The government provides these scholarships for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled tribes (ST), Backward class (BC), economically backward class (EBC), minorities and physically challenged students in the state.