Telangana EAGLE force, Delhi police bust major drug racket; 50 foreigners held

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest anti-drug operations in India, the Delhi police, along with their Telangana counterparts, nabbed several foreign nationals and prostitutes, acting as drug sellers.

The operation was planned after three foreign nationals- two Nigerians and a Tanzanian- residing in Delhi supplied ganja to one person from Hyderabad and two from Andhra University in Vishakapatnam.

The three women were caught by the Delhi police in a service apartment in Visakhapatnam with their clients.

During interrogation, they confessed to selling and delivering drugs.

The investigation later uncovered an organised gang operating out of Delhi, where security agencies arrested 50 Nigerian nationals involved in drug peddling.

The covert operation, executed in recent days, revealed how a Delhi-centric drug network had extended its tentacles to cities such as Gwalior, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

About a month ago, the Telangana anti-drug EAGLE force travelled to Delhi and, over the next four weeks, conducted surveillance in several hotspots where the sought-after Nigerian peddlers were operating.

After the 50 Nigerian drug peddlers were caught in Delhi, the drugs, like cocaine, meth, were seized. Officials are yet to disclose the total quantity of drugs seized

Delhi police took the lead role in this inter-state Operation with Telangana’s anti-narcotics force ‘EAGLE.’