Telangana Eagle Force leads multi-state raids busting Nigerian drug cartel; 50 held

Hyderabad: The Eagle Force Telangana, in coordination with NCB, Delhi Police Crime Branch and with the support of Noida Police, executed a massive multi-state operation against a Nigerian drug cartel operating across India.

In coordinated raids across 20 locations in Delhi, more than 50 overstaying Nigerians were arrested, along with key cartel operatives in Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.

The operation involved the officers from multiple agencies and led to the seizure of 5340 Ecstasy pills, 250 grams of cocaine, 109 Grams of Heroin, and 250 Grams of Methamphetamine from 4 locations. All worth Rs 3.5 Crores.

Huge cash seized

Huge cash were also seized with the identification of 59 mule accounts and 16 major cartel hubs in Delhi. In all, 107 bank accounts were also frozen, involved in this Drug Cartel. The joint action resulted in a major disruption of the cartel’s drug supply network across the country.

The raids followed the investigations into the Malnadu Restaurant case (Cr.No.02/2025) and the Mahindra University case (Cr.No.08/2025) of Cyberabad Narcotics PS.

It was discovered that drug orders were being placed with one Nick, a major cartel operator based in Nigeria, using two Nigerian phone numbers and both handled from abroad. After the seizure of a drug parcel in Cr. No.02/2025, the cartel changed its communication channels.

Drugs being supplied to over 2000 consumers, peddlers

Further investigation revealed that this cartel was supplying drugs to more than 2000 consumers and peddlers across India.

“Hundreds of mule bank accounts were being used to collect money. These accounts, along with connected phone numbers, were handed over to Nigerian handlers. Once the payments were made, drug parcels were dispatched from localities such as Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Nilothi, Munirka, and other Delhi colonies,” said an EAGLE official.

Drugs hidden inside courier packages

Drugs were hidden inside courier packages containing shoes, garments, cosmetics, slippers, and similar items. Several courier networks, including Sree Maruthi Couriers, DTDC, Professional Couriers, Shiprocket, India Post, Delhivery, Blue Dart and TrackOn Courier,s were used extensively by the cartel, the police said.