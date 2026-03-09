Telangana EAGLE team arrests man in Hyderabad MDMA drug manufacturing case

He allegedly manufactured around 10 kg of mephedrone which is a synthetic drug.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2026 10:43 am IST
Hands in handcuffs, symbolising arrest and detention.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team has arrested a suspect in an MDMA drug manufacturing case in Hyderabad.

The accused is identified as Manoj Kumar who is a native of Khandoli in Agra.

According to officials, the accused was operating from Hyderabad. He allegedly manufactured around 10 kg of mephedrone which is a synthetic drug.

The investigation revealed that the accused reportedly supplied the drugs to a person identified as Manish in Dausa, Rajasthan.

During the search of the premises where the drugs were allegedly produced, a large quantity of chemicals and equipment were seized.

Further investigation is going on.

