Telangana EAGLE team arrests man in Hyderabad MDMA drug manufacturing case

Hyderabad: Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team has arrested a suspect in an MDMA drug manufacturing case in Hyderabad.
The accused is identified as Manoj Kumar who is a native of Khandoli in Agra.
According to officials, the accused was operating from Hyderabad. He allegedly manufactured around 10 kg of mephedrone which is a synthetic drug.
The investigation revealed that the accused reportedly supplied the drugs to a person identified as Manish in Dausa, Rajasthan.
During the search of the premises where the drugs were allegedly produced, a large quantity of chemicals and equipment were seized.
Further investigation is going on.