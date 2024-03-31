Telangana: EC officials check KCR’s vehicle amidst his trip to meet farmers

Hyderabad: Election authorities checked the vehicle of BRS supremo and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his maiden tour as the Leader of Opposition, in Suryapet on Sunday, March 31.

The officials checked KCR’s vehicle as part of the patrolling in connection to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 13.

KCR began his journey from Erravelly to Dharawat Tanda of Jangaon district on Sunday morning.

According to the BRS, he met a farmer named Angothu Sathemma who lost four acres of crops despite drilling four boreholes and told KCR he was in a debt of Rs 4-5 lakhs.

KCR assured that the farmers should be brave and fight to get our water.

The BRS had announced that he would inspect and meet farmers severely hit by unseasonal rains in the state, intensifying its battle against the Congress government’s purported neglect of farmers.

The model code of conduct came into power on March 16 after the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Telangana goes to polls on May 13.

KCR is scheduled to proceed to Thungathurthy and Arvapally in the Suryapet rural mandal, former minister G Jagadish Reddy informed.

The BRS president will also hold a press conference at 3 pm at Jagadish Reddy’s campus in Suryapet.