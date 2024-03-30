Telangana: KCR to meet farmers, inspect damaged crops on Sunday

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will commence inspecting agricultural fields affected by unseasonal rains and engaging with farmers, intensifying its battle against the Congress government’s purported neglect of farmers.

On Sunday, March 31, he will depart from Erravelly in the morning, with his initial destination being Dharavath Thanda in Devaruppala of Jangoan district.

There, he will inspect the impacted agricultural lands and engage with farmers. Following this, he will proceed to Thungathurthy and Arvapally in the Suryapet rural mandl for further interactions with farmers, former minister G Jagadish Reddy informed.

KCR had previously urged party leaders, such as MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha candidates, to conduct visits in their areas to support affected farmers and boost their morale.

The BRS president is scheduled to speak at a press conference at 3 pm at Jagadish Reddy’s campus in Suryapet.

Following this, at 4.30 pm, he will continue his visit to the farm fields, heading to Nidamanur mandal in Nalgonda district, where extensive crop areas are drying up due to insufficient water supply.

Senior party leaders and MLAs will accompany him during the tour, the party said in a press release.