Telangana Education dept to provide snacks for Class 10 students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed its Schools Education department to provide healthy and hot snacks to the Class 10 students attending special classes in government schools.

Around 1,89,791 students of Class X, studying in 4,785 Zilla Parishad and Model Schools for a period of 34 working days starting from February 15 will be taking the special classes in the evenings and will avail the benefit of the new order.

These special classes are being held for the Class X students to prepare them for the SSC Public Exams beginning on April 3.

The department has also released the necessary budget for the district District Educational Officers (DEO), fixing the unit cost per student at Rs 15 per day and directing the authorities to provide snacks to the students through mid-day meal agencies.

Summative Assessment (SA)-2 exams for class I to class IX will be conducted from April 12 to 20 as per the tentative schedule released by the school education department on Friday.