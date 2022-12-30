Telangana SSC exam timetable released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the SSC exam timetable.

It was released after education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the Controller of Examinations to announce the exam schedule with complete details following the state government’s decision to conduct the examinations from April 3.

Telangana OSSC papers listed in SSC exam timetable

In the Telangana SSC exam timetable, details of OSSC papers are also mentioned. The OSSC main language paper I and II will be conducted on April 12 and 13 respectively.

As per the timetable, the examination will begin on April 3 and the social studies exam will be held on April 11.

The science exam that will be conducted on April 10 is divided into two parts i.e., Physical Science and Biological Science.

The timing of the examinations will be 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Objective paper i.e., part-B need to be answered in the last 30 minutes of the examination.

In the SSC exams, there will be six papers. The time limit for each subject is fixed at 3 hours.

The examinations will be conducted with a 100 percent syllabus. Officials have been asked to release model papers for the benefit of students. Officials have also been instructed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.

Subject Date (Timings) First language April 3 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm) Second language April 4 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm) Third language April 6 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm) Mathematics April 8 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm) Physical science April 10 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm) Biological science April 10 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm) Social studies April 11 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm) OSSC main language paper I (Sanskrit and Arabic) April 12 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm) SSC vocational course (Theory) April 12 (9:30 am to 11: 30 am) OSSC main language paper II (Sanskrit and Arabic) April 13 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)

If candidates appear at centers other than the one allotted to them, their performance will be canceled