Telangana SSC results: Hyderabad records poorest performance in state

Hyderabad: In the SSC exam results that were released on Thursday, Siddipet emerged as the best performer whereas, Hyderabad recorded the poorest performance in Telangana.

Overall state’s pass percentage too dropped to the pre-pandemic level. Out of 5,03,579 candidates, 4,53,201 cleared the examination.

On the one hand, the performance of Siddipet, Nirmal and Sangareddy was outstanding with pass percentages of 97.85, 97.7 and 96.7 respectively, on the other, Hyderabad recorded the poorest performance in the state. The capital city recorded a 79.63 pass percentage.

As usual, the performance of girl students was better than boys. While girls recorded a pass percentage of 92.45, the pass percentage of boys is 87.61.

A total of 3,007 schools recorded 100% pass percent whereas, 15 schools recorded 0% pass percent.

Inter supplementary exams

Those who failed to score 35 per cent marks in the examination need to appear in the supplementary examinations.

The inter supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from August 1 to 10. Students can pay the fee from June 30 to July 6 at their respective colleges.

Students who want their answer scripts to be re-evaluated need to pay Rs. 1000 per subject.