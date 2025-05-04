Telangana: Eidgah wall demolished in Sangareddy district

In April, a madarsa, a mosque and dargah was attacked after an idol of a deity was found damaged at a temple. The police later clarified that a monkey had damaged the idol.

Updated: 4th May 2025 6:33 pm IST
The Eidgah where the wall was demolished in Sangareddy district.
Hyderabad: Unidentified persons dismantled the Eidgah compound wall at Kamkole village in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

According to local residents, the Eidgah is about 150-years-old and spread over 4.3 acres of land on the outskirts of the village. Local villagers attend Eid prayers regularly at the Eidgah in Sangareddy district in huge numbers.

The residents had recently constructed a wall at the Eidgah which was allegedly damaged by some persons around 3 a.m on Sunday.

Local Muslims after noticing that the Eidgah wall was demolished in the morning informed the police. The Sangareddy police posted a picket and booked a case against unknown persons. Investigation is going on.

On receiving information, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig visited the spot and said strict action should be taken against the persons who are creating communal trouble.

In recent times, a handful of communal incidents have been reported in Sangareddy district now predominated by right wing organizations and local BJP functionaries.

In April, a madarsa, a mosque and dargah was attacked after an idol of a deity was found damaged at the temple. The police later on clarified that a monkey had damaged the idol.

