Telangana: Elderly woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman died from severe injuries after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Wednesday night, July 31, in Mustabad mandal of Karimnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Rajalakshmi, who lived alone at her residence.

According to reports, the house she lived in had no doors. While she was asleep, a pack of dogs entered the house and attacked her. She sustained severe injuries, leading to her death on the spot. The stray dogs reportedly consumed parts of her head and abdomen.

On Thursday morning, when the victim’s son came to visit her, he discovered her body and notified the police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, three individuals, including two students of a private school, were injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Gunj market in Karimnagar district on Wednesday, July 10.

According to reports, the individuals were assaulted as they were passing through the locality. Upon noticing the incident, bystanders chased the dogs away and immediately rushed the victim to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Over 26k dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024, 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, as per The Times of India.