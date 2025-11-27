Telangana Election Commission launches grievance portal for local polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC)on Wednesday, November 26, activated its grievance portal ahead of the local body elections.

“Those who have any grievances regarding the panchayat elections can register their complaints on the portal and track the same,” The TSEC said in a statement. It has been set up as per section 198 (1) and(2) of the Telangana Panchayati Raj Act, 2018.

Section 198(1) and (2) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, deals with the conduct of elections. Specifically, subsection (1) grants the TSEC the power to call for elections to fill vacancies in the Gram Panchayat, Mandal Praja Parishad, or Zilla Praja Parishad

Subsection (2) details the specific requirements for preparing and publishing the electoral rolls for these elections, ensuring they are in conformity with the Assembly electoral rolls.

The commission further said that the Model Code of Conduct has been in effect since November 25.

The Telangana State Election Commission on November 25 issued the notification for the local body elections, scheduled to take place next month in three phases.

The first phase of polling will be held on December 11, the second phase on December 14, and the third phase on December 17.

“Nominations for the first phase will be accepted from November 27, for the second phase on November 30 and December 3 for the third,” said State election commission chief Rani Kumudini.

“Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, followed by counting from 2 pm onwards,” the officer said, adding, “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the issuance of the notification.”

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is November 29, the second phase is December 2, and the third phase is December 5.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 30, December 3 and December 6.

The SEC has provided 17.08 percent reservation in gram panchayats for Backward Classes (BCs). Out of the total 12,735 gram panchayats, 2,176 have been reserved for BCs.

Among 31 districts where elections will be held, Siddipet has the highest BC reservation at 26.772. In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, no Gram Panchayat has been reserved for BCs.