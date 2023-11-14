Telangana elections: EC rejects nominations of 919 candidates

The returning officers of all 119 assembly constituencies have also furnished the list of 2898 validly nominated candidates, the poll body said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th November 2023 4:35 pm IST
Assembly elections
About 4,798 candidates have filed their nominations for the upcoming Telangana elections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Tuesday, November 14, rejected the nominations of as many as 919 candidates after scrutiny.

Most of the nominations rejected are of Independent candidates.

According to the ECI website, nominations of 4294 candidates have been accepted and 2 candidates withdrew their nominations.

A majority of them filed their papers in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Friday, which was the last day for filing nominations.

A total of 5602 sets of nominations were received by the electoral officers since November 3. The majority of the candidates are independents.

The maximum number of candidates (145) filed their nominations from Gajwel, where chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

