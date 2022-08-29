Telangana: Electric vehicle charging centers to be set up by Dec

Published: 29th August 2022
Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana is encouraging electronic vehicles and giving incentives to those purchasing these vehicles.

In order to encourage electronic vehicles, the state government is setting up charging centers on a large scale across the state.

The TS Redco Managing Director said that there is a sharp increase in the sale of electric vehicles in the state. Till now more than 10000 electric vehicles are plying on city roads.

The government has a plan to set up charging center at a distance of 25 km on national highways.

About 600 charging centers will be available in Greater Hyderabad by the end of December. By this, the total number of charging centers across the state will touch 1000.

