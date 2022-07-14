Telangana energy minister assures uninterrupted power supply

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 14th July 2022 1:57 pm IST
India's FY22 electricity demand expected to rise by 6%
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana energy minister G Jagadish Reddy has reiterated that the uninterrupted power supply can be continued to all segments despite the State receiving heavy rains.

Following the interruption of power supply reports and damage of power equipment due to heavy rains lashing Telangana for the last few days, Minister Jagadish Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned at Vidyuth Soudha here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that despite record rainfall that was not registered in the last 100 years, the State power companies are providing uninterrupted power supply to all segments in Telangana and officials and the field level staff are doing a commendable job to ensure that no disruption of power supply.

MS Education Academy

Due to heavy rains, about 2,300 electrical poles that were uprooted, in which more than 1,800 have already been restored. Similarly, the supply of power to 33/11 KV sub-station at Sarvaipet in Bhupalappalli constituency was stopped due to heavy rains. However, It can be restored in next three days, Jagadish Reddy said.

The Minister said even though the production has decreased due to problems including heavy inflow of water and transport of coal from Singareni open cast, there were no problems in coal supplied to TSGenco. The department has enough stock of coal which will be sufficient for a month to meet the requirements.

Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapally Prabhakar Rao, TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy and others senior officials were present in the meeting.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button