Telangana engineering colleges to collect hiked fees as TAFRC yet to take decision

Hyderabad: Engineering colleges located in Telangana have decided to collect hiked fees as management got relief from the high court after Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) failed to issue a notification on the fee structure.

Though, while allowing colleges to collect the hiked fee the court made it clear that managements have to adhere to the fee structure that will be notified by TAFRC. However, till now, no notification has been issued by the fee regulator.

In such a scenario, the engineering colleges in Telangana will be collecting the hiked fees. Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) is going to charge Rs. 1.73 lakh per annum whereas, Vasavi, CVR and BVRIT decided to hike fees to Rs 1.55 lakh per annum.

High court’s direct to engineering colleges in Telangana

Telangana high court while allowing engineering colleges in the state to collect hiked fees has said that whenever TAFRC issues a new fee structure, the managements have to refund the difference of the amount if any.

Earlier, while hearing the petition that was filed by 14 engineering colleges in the state, the court also made it clear that the task of fee fixing is the responsibility of TAFRC and the collection of the enhanced fees is a temporary arrangement.

In the petition, the colleges sought collection of hiked fees as TAFRC did not notify the new fees.

How it is going to impact students

Students who belong to poor families are going to be worst affected by the fee hike. Some of them may even take admission to non-reputed colleges despite securing good ranks in the entrance due to differences in the fees.

As per the fee reimbursement scheme in Telangana, students whose ranks are less than 10000 in TS EAMCET get a 100 percent fee from the state government. However, students whose rank is 10000 and above in the entrance test get Rs. 35,000 only irrespective of the fees of the engineering colleges in Telangana.

Now, when colleges have decided to hike the fees, it will not only put the burden on students’ pockets but also on the state government as it has to reimburse the fees of students who secured ranks below 10000.

As the first phase of engineering counseling started today, students who secure seats in the colleges have to pay fees on or before September 13.

In the absence of a new fee structure from TAFRC, the students who are willing to take admission in engineering colleges in Telangana have to pay the hiked fees.