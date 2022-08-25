TS EAMCET counseling: Here’s how to know details of engineering colleges

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET counseling process for admission into engineering and pharmacy courses began on August 21, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam are eligible to take part in the first phase of the counseling.

They have to register online and book slots for certificate verification before August 29. The certificate verification has to be done before August 30.

After certificate verification, candidates can exercise web options online wherein, they have to give the list of courses and colleges they are interested to take admission to. The list has to be in priority order.

The provisional allotment of the seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Students who secure admission in phase 1 have to make payment of tuition fees and self-report through the website between September 6 and 13.

Those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat can go for phase II of the TS EAMCET counselling.

Details of engineering colleges

Before exercising web options, candidates can check the details of the colleges online (click here) on the website of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

On the website, details of colleges such as courses offered, number of intakes, address, fee, etc., are mentioned.

Candidates who are interested to know the details of the last rank admitted in a particular course last year can access the last rank statement (click here).

For more details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).