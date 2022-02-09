Telangana ePass scholarship registration date extended

Hyderabad: The last date for registration of students and colleges on the Telangana e-Pass website for sanction of fresh and renewal of scholarships in the academic year 2020-21 has been extended up to March 31, 2022.

The state government is offering post-matric scholarships for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), backward class (BC), economically backward class (EBC), minorities and physically challenged students and registrations can be done on the website.

So far, 5,86,011 students registered for renewal as against 7,97,656 eligible students. Similarly, 2,29,246 fresh students registered as against 5,50,000 students registered during the last year.

The government has opened the e-pass website from October 14, 2020 to May 31, 2021 for colleges and students registrations for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2020-21. Due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, eligible students could not register their applications, the SC development department said.