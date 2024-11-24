Telangana EV policy critical to combat air pollution: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the Telangana government’s dedication to advancing electric vehicles (EVs) as a critical part of its strategy to tackle the rising pollution crisis in urban areas.

During the launch of the ‘E-Raja L-5 Segment Electric Auto,’ a product developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative by Rap Eco Motors, he underscored the urgent need for both immediate and long-term solutions to combat urban pollution, which poses significant risks to public health, economic productivity, and environmental sustainability.

Uttam highlighted concerning trends in cities like Delhi, where air quality is rapidly deteriorating due to the increasing volume of vehicles on the roads.

He stated, “Vehicle emissions are among the largest contributors to urban pollution, leading to a surge in respiratory diseases, reduced life expectancy, and worsening overall health conditions.” This statement reflects the pressing need for effective measures to mitigate the adverse effects of pollution on health and quality of life.