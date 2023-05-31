Telangana: Ex-BJP MP, others from Madhya Pradesh join BRS

The newly BRS-joined members were welcomed into the party by donning pink scarves. (Photo; Twitter).

Hyderabad: The former MP of BJP’s Rewa Parliamentary Constituency from Madhya Pradesh, Buddasen Patel along with several leaders of the Samajwadi (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) from Madhya Pradesh joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the presence of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) here on Tuesday.

BRS president, KCR formally inducted Patel into the party and appointed him as the BRS-Madhya Pradesh coordinator.

Following Patel’s designation, BSP’s former MLA, Dr Naresh Singh Gurjar, SP’s former MLAs Dheerendra Singh and Sarvajan Kalyan, and party president Sanjay Yadav joined the BRS.

Along with them, former members of Satna Zilla Panchayat Vimala Bagri and several others also joined the party.

The new members of the BRS were welcomed into the party by donning pink scarves.

After joining the party, the leaders said that more people from their state are ready to join the BRS on a large scale.

They claimed that people of the Madhya Pradesh are inspired by the Telangana model of development and welfare. They have decided to hold a meeting with people on ground to discuss development, welfare and other issues in the state.

The leaders revealed that the next move of the party, they will organise a massive public meeting in Bhopal where KCR will address people of MP.

