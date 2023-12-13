Telangana: Ex-CM KCR’s camp office allotted to Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Reports suggest that the chief minister Revanth Reddy is considering the MCRHRDI as a possible location for his camp office due to its close proximity to his current residence.

Hyderabad: Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-camp office of the former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been allotted to Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

The Telangana government, in an order on Wednesday, December 13, stated that the location will serve as the official residence and accommodation for the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the positions of minister of finance, planning and energy. However, no communication has been received on the official residence and camp office of the chief minister, Revanth Reddy.

According to local reports, Reddy recently inspected the premises of the Marrichenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI), located near his house in Jubilee Hills, and discussed plausible changes for the location to be transformed into the CM’s camp office, including the need for a helipad. However, no confirmation has been received over the same.

The tradition of allocating the same location for a camp office and residence has been carried on by the chief ministers of the Telugu states.

In the past, former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy of Andhra Pradesh removed the quarters of 10 IAS officers and 24 other officers and built a camp office for himself on Greenlands Road in Begumpet. He resided there with his family until his death.

After the formation of Telangana, KCR spent Rs 38 crore to renovate the campus, which was then named Pragathi Bhavan. In addition to his chamber at the Secretariat, KCR used Pragati Bhavan as his camp office for official party activities.

