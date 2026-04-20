Telangana: Ex-Congress leader Jeevan Reddy set to join BRS in Jagtial today

On April 9, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) had invited Jeevan Reddy to join the BRS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 11:54 am IST
Telangana politician Jeevan Reddy joins BRS in Jagtial, Telangana, amid political developments.
Former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy is set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at a public meeting led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Jagtial on Monday, April 20.

BRS president KCR is scheduled to arrive in Jagtial at 4:30 pm. According to his schedule, the former Telangana chief minister will leave his farmhouse at 3:30 pm and reach Jagtial district at 5:10 pm, where he will visit the District Collectorate.

KCR will head to the BRS office to meet cadre at 5:45 pm, after which he will travel to the meeting venue near Siddipet by road. The public meeting will commence at 7:30 pm.

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Jeevan Reddy praises BRS

On March 25, Reddy quit as a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Earlier this month, Jeevan Reddy praised KCR and the BRS government for their policies benefiting farmers and women in the state. On April 10, Reddy even met the BRS chief at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravelli.

Upon meeting the former Telangana CM, Reddy was emotional and said that god had sent him to meet the BRS president.

On April 9, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had invited Jeevan Reddy, who has been disgruntled with the Congress for the past couple of years, to join the pink party after Reddy praised the BRS government for implementing several welfare schemes.

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He also accused the current government of undoing the work of the BRS government during its tenure.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 11:54 am IST

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