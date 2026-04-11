Telangana: Ex-Congress leader Jeevan Reddy likely to join BRS on April 20

In a video shared on social media on Saturday, April 11, Reddy was seen inspecting the venue of KCR's meeting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 1:44 pm IST
Jeevan Reddy speaks on the phone
Jeevan Reddy speaks on the phone

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy is likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on April 20, during a public meeting of K Chandrasekhar Rao in Jagtial.

In a video shared on social media on Saturday, April 11, Reddy was seen inspecting the venue of KCR’s meeting. On Friday, Reddy visited KCR at the latter’s farmhouse.

Upon meeting the former Telangana chief minister, Reddy was emotional and said that god had sent him to meet the BRS president.

Subhan Bakery

Praises BRS govt

On April 9, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had invited Jeevan Reddy, who has been disgruntled with the Congress for the past couple of years, to join the pink party after Reddy praised the BRS government for implementing several welfare schemes.

He also accused the current government of undoing the work of the BRS government during its tenure.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 1:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button