Telangana: Ex-Congress leader Jeevan Reddy likely to join BRS on April 20

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy is likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on April 20, during a public meeting of K Chandrasekhar Rao in Jagtial.

In a video shared on social media on Saturday, April 11, Reddy was seen inspecting the venue of KCR’s meeting. On Friday, Reddy visited KCR at the latter’s farmhouse.

Upon meeting the former Telangana chief minister, Reddy was emotional and said that god had sent him to meet the BRS president.

Praises BRS govt

On April 9, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had invited Jeevan Reddy, who has been disgruntled with the Congress for the past couple of years, to join the pink party after Reddy praised the BRS government for implementing several welfare schemes.

He also accused the current government of undoing the work of the BRS government during its tenure.